ISTANBUL Feb 22 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said on Wednesday it will aim to fund at least $7 billion worth of investments in infrastucture this year.

The bank also in a written statement said that transport projects would include the North Marmara Motorway and Dardanelles Bridge projects in northwest Turkey. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)