Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
DUBAI, April 25 Turkey's Ziraat Bank (Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.) has given initial price guidance on a planned five-year U.S. dollar bond in the 5.5 percent area, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
The 144 A, Regulation S senior and unsecured deal is expected to be of benchmark size, which usually means upwards of $500 million.
The bond is expected to price later on Tuesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Erste and JP Morgan are the deal bookrunners.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------