BRIEF-Yext anticipates IPO price will be between $8-$10/shr
* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing
ISTANBUL Dec 10 Turkey's state-owned Ziraat Bank said on Thursday it had decided to issue up to 15 billion lira ($5.2 billion) in lira-denominated bonds.
In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange it also said it had decided to issue up to $4 billion in foreign borrowing. ($1 = 2.9120 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
* To propose dividend of 65 euro cents per share