ISTANBUL May 12 State-run Ziraat Bank, Turkey's biggest bank, said on Monday its net profit in the first quarter rose 3 percent to 930 million lira ($448 million).

Its loanbook expanded to 188.55 billion lira in the period, compared with 77.75 billion lira a year ago, the Ankara-based lender said in an e-mail. The bank is not publicly traded. ($1 = 2.08 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)