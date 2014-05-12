BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
ISTANBUL May 12 State-run Ziraat Bank, Turkey's biggest bank, said on Monday its net profit in the first quarter rose 3 percent to 930 million lira ($448 million).
Its loanbook expanded to 188.55 billion lira in the period, compared with 77.75 billion lira a year ago, the Ankara-based lender said in an e-mail. The bank is not publicly traded. ($1 = 2.08 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.