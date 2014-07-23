ISTANBUL, July 23 Turkey's state-run lender Ziraat said on Wednesday it had increased a loan from the European Investment Fund to 2.1 billion lira ($998 million) from a previous 1.3 billion lira.

The funds will be used for microloans, Ziraat said in a statement to the stock exchange. ($1 = 2.10 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)