ISTANBUL May 7 State-run Ziraat Bank, one of Turkey's top two lenders, said on Thursday its first quarter net profit rose 18 percent to 1.1 billion lira ($410 million).

The Ankara-based bank, which mainly serves the agricultural sector, said loans rose 34 percent to 158.4 billion lira in the three-month period.

($1 = 2.6810 liras) (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)