* Analysts say government may seize Bank Asya
* Islamic lender's shares still suspended
* Government raises pressure, cancels contracts
(Adds Bank Asya statement)
By Ebru Tuncay and Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Aug 21 Turkish state-run Ziraat Bank
scrapped talks to acquire Bank Asya on Thursday,
deepening concerns over the Islamic lender's future and making
it more likely it will be seized by the state.
Bank Asya's profits and capital base have collapsed since
December, when it found itself at the centre of a power struggle
between Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and Fethullah Gulen, an
Islamic cleric whose sympathisers founded the bank.
With Erdogan's victory in the presidential election earlier
this month, the dispute between him and Gulen took a further
twist, with Erdogan repeatedly saying the campaign against
Gulen's Hizmet movement would intensify.
The government cancelled tax collection and social security
contracts with Bank Asya earlier this month, seen by observers
as a move to wind down the lender. However Bank Asya said those
actions would not have a significant impact on its activities.
Ziraat, which made the announcement in a statement to the
Istanbul stock exchange, had been in unofficial talks with Bank
Asya as it worked to establish its own participation bank, as
Islamic lenders are known in Turkey.
"It was decided that launching an official process on buying
Bank Asya's preferred stock would not be in line with our bank's
priorities at this stage, and the decision was made to end the
talks as of today," the Ziraat statement said.
Bank Asya said its activities were continuing as usual and
denied any uncertainty regarding its management or ownership
structure. The bank also said it understood that an official
offer for its stake would not be made.
Bank Asya shares have been suspended in Istanbul due to
uncertainty about its future and were temporarily removed from
the exchange last week in a fresh blow to the bank.
SEIZURE CLOSER?
Ziraat's announcement may increase the likelihood of Bank
Asya being seized by the state, after this month's cancellation
of the tax collection and social security payment deals.
"With this news it seems like we are one step closer to
(seizure). You are cutting away all the branches they can hold
onto. You are not letting them collect taxes," said a banking
analyst who did not want to be named.
"When you add all this together, we are seeing continuing
(government) efforts to get the upper hand (against the Gulen
movement)."
Bank Asya is one of four Islamic lenders in Turkey.
Three state-run Turkish banks - Ziraat, Vakifbank
and Halkbank - have been looking into setting up
Islamic banks over the past year as the secular republic has
opened up to Islamic finance to tap a pool of rich investors.
With its economy regarded as one of the most progressive and
successful in the Muslim world, Turkey is seeking a bigger role
in Islamic finance.
This month, top government officials appeared to be at odds
over a possible state purchase of Bank Asya. Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan said that Ziraat could buy it, but an
adviser to Erdogan subsequently denied such a plan.
Bank Asya attempted earlier this year to form a strategic
partnership with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) but the deal
never materialised, opening the way for alternative suitors.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Tom
Pfeiffer)