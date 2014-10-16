BRIEF-PNC Financial says new prime rate of 4 pct
* New prime rate of 4.00 percent is effective tomorrow, March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Turkish state-run Ziraat Bank has received regulatory approval from the country's banking watchdog (BDDK) to establish what would be the fifth Islamic lender in the country, six weeks after it applied for the license.
Ziraat, the country's largest state-run bank and its second- largest by assets, will be allowed to setup a standalone Islamic bank with $300 million in capital, the regulator said late on Wednesday.
Shareholders of the new Islamic bank, known locally as a participation bank, will include Ziraat and its insurance, savings and investment arms, the statement said, without giving a breakdown of ownership. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 march 2017
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have been struggling with reduced market volatility, the Wall Street Journal reported.