ISTANBUL, April 10 Turkey's state-run Ziraat Bank has secured a $1.1 billion syndicated loan in two tranches of $373 million and 666 million euros, it said in a statement on Thursday evening.

It said the portion with a 364-day maturity had an interest rate of Libor/Euribor +70 basis points and the 367-day portion a rate of Libor/Euribor +80 basis points. Forty-one banks from 19 countries took part in the syndication.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)