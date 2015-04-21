UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LJUBLJANA, April 21 Croatian food company Podravka will buy Slovenian rival Zito, sources close to the sale told Reuters.
Slovenian state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale, gave no official comment but said the buyer would be revealed at a news conference later on Tuesday.
Podravka was not available for an immediate comment. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.