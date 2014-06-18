BRIEF-I&M Holdings' I&M Bank records 9% after tax profit growth for 2016
* I&M Bank records 9% after tax profit growth for 2016 full year trading results
June 18 Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Dongyang Futian Entertainment Co via assets swap
* Says shares to resume trading on June 19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qsg0tq, bit.ly/1lUq8Iw
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* I&M Bank records 9% after tax profit growth for 2016 full year trading results
NEW YORK, March 21 NYSE Arca said on Tuesday that all systems were functioning normally after a technical issue in the prior session prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
* FY ended Dec 2016 group total interest income 33.81 billion shillings versus 25.83 billion shillings year ago