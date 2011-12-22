ZURICH Dec 22 Zuercher Kantonalbank is cooperating with U.S. officials cracking down on alleged tax evaders by handing over material such as internal memorandums and other documents, a bank spokesman said on Thursday.

No data which identifies clients directly is being sent to the U.S. as part of the move, a spokesman for local government-controlled ZKB said.

ZKB is one of eleven banks that U.S. justice officials allege helped wealthy Americans evade taxes through hidden offshore accounts. (Reporting By Katharina Bart, Albert Schmieder; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)