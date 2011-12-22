BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
ZURICH Dec 22 Zuercher Kantonalbank is cooperating with U.S. officials cracking down on alleged tax evaders by handing over material such as internal memorandums and other documents, a bank spokesman said on Thursday.
No data which identifies clients directly is being sent to the U.S. as part of the move, a spokesman for local government-controlled ZKB said.
ZKB is one of eleven banks that U.S. justice officials allege helped wealthy Americans evade taxes through hidden offshore accounts. (Reporting By Katharina Bart, Albert Schmieder; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
