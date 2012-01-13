(Refiles to amend wording in seventh paragraph)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Triple A rated Zuercher Kantonalbank is planning to price the first public new style hybrid Tier 1 issue in Europe as soon as next week, having mandated itself and UBS for the perpetual non-call 5.5-year deal.

The transaction will be the first publicly placed deal of its kind. A CHF6bn Tier 1 Buffer Capital Notes, or so-called cocos, done by Credit Suisse in February 2011 was sold to strategic investors Qatar Holding and The Olayan Group and never marketed publicly.

And while Dutch lender Rabobank did an Additional Tier 1 trade at the end of last year that was as compliant as could be with upcoming regulatory framework for new style hybrids under CRD4, the issue did not have the full seal of approval from the Dutch regulator.

According to a banker involved in the ZKB issue, the transaction has received the full stamp of approval from Swiss regulator FINMA.

Under the terms of the deal, not only are the coupons fully discretionary, non cumulative and do not step-up, but investors can incur a permanent loss on some of their investment if the bank breaches a 7% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio.

The permanent write-down occurs in multiples of 25% to the extent that is needed to remedy the breach of the 7% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio.

According to a banker close to the trade, if the regulatory framework allows for the principal to be written back up in the future, this will be included in the terms.

If the deal is not called after 5.5-years, there is a coupon reset feature at that point and every five and a half years thereafter.

Unlike the rest of Europe which is still waiting for the final version of Basel 3 under CRD4, which is not expected until the summer, FINMA has moved ahead and set the standards for the Swiss banking sector.

Under the so-called Swiss finish, the country's biggest financial institutions Credit Suisse and UBS will be required to hold 19% of capital, well above the global regulatory minimum. For smaller banks, which are divided into five categories, the minimum capital ratio varies between 14.4% and 10.5%. ZKB falls under category 2 and will required to maintain a capital ratio of between 13.6% and 14.4% by December 31 2016. ZKB had a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 13% at the mid-point of 2011.

Demand is expected to be strong for the issue despite the fact that it is set to come with one of the lower ever coupons for a hybrid Tier 1 at 3.5%. "ZKB is in a unique position and is probably one of the best names in the Swiss market," said a DCM banker close to the deal. "It is fully owned by the Canton and this will set a floor on future coupons for these deals. It remains to be seen what follows."

Rating agency S&P affirmed ZKB's Triple A rating at the senior level at the end of last year saying that it expected support from the Canton to be extremely high in times of stress.

"The ratings also reflect our view of the bank's "very strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" business position and risk position, "average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms," the rating agency said. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy)