ZURICH, Feb 10 Swiss cantonal bank
Zuercher Kantonalbank said it has the financial means
to resolve its position in a U.S. probe into hidden offshore
accounts for wealthy Americans, many of whom used Swiss banks to
dodge taxes.
"Zuercher Kantonalbank is one of the most secure banks in
the world. We have the resources and the willingness to resolve
this," ZKB Chief Executive Martin Scholl told a media conference
on Friday.
Scholl declined to elaborate on whether any of ZKB's 130
million Swiss francs in reserves set aside in 2011 were intended
for the U.S. probe, which was kicked up a notch last week when
private bank Wegelin was indicted by U.S. prosecutors for aiding
tax offenders.
ZKB, which is controlled by the government of Zurich,
admitted it should have said no earlier to some of the 16
billion Swiss francs of net new assets which flooded into the
bank in 2008, when the U.S. began ramping up pressure on UBS
. The move sent nervous clients fleeing from UBS, and
many opened accounts with rivals such as ZKB.
UBS eventually averted criminal charges through a deferred
prosecution agreement, and handed over data on alleged tax
dodgers and cheats to U.S. officials with the Swiss government's
cooperation.
Now, in a second wave of the probe, at least eleven banks
including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and ZKB
are being investigated by U.S. tax authorities for their role in
offering hidden offshore accounts.
ZKB, which said the tax evasion probe presents a major
challenge for the bank as well as for Switzerland's banking
industry, said it is individually negotiating with U.S.
officials. CEO Scholl declined to elaborate on ongoing talks.
