Dec 10 Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it signed an annex to the preliminary agreement with Fresh Investment Sp. z o.o. concerning sale of 1,100 shares or 100 pct stake in Staropolskie Specjaly Sp. z o.o.

* Annex amends purchase price to 98 million zlotys from 86 million zlotys

* Annex changes also deadline for completion of the preliminary agreement to Dec. 31, 2015, from Sept. 30, 2015

* Additionally, it signed an agreement with Fresh Investment Sp. z o.o. concerning transfer of ownership ('datio in solutum') of 1 million shares of Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA as a part of the company's payment for acquisition of Staropolskie Specjaly Sp. z o.o.

* Aforementioned 1 million shares of Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA were estimated by parties of agreement to be worth 11 million zlotys

