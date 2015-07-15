(Recasts with safety fears, possible output impact, updates
injured)
By Alwyn Scott
July 15 A powerful blast at a Zodiac Aerospace
factory in Washington state made some portions of the building
unsafe to enter, raising concerns that the assembly of Boeing
and Airbus aircraft could be affected.
Boeing and Airbus said on Wednesday they were assessing the
potential impact of the factory closure on their operations,
since it supplies materials used in aircraft interiors.
The explosion that rocked Zodiac's Newport, Washington,
plant was felt miles away, injured at least seven people and
prompted the evacuation of surrounding homes and businesses for
about four hours due to strong chemical odors, officials said.
"There's no recommendation to enter the building," Grant
Sirevog, undersheriff for Pend Oreille County, told Reuters.
"The structural integrity is greatly compromised."
The blast at around 9 pm (0400 GMT) Tuesday night caused one
floor of the low-rise factory to collapse, fractured concrete
supports, blew out windows and lifted the roof, Sirevog said.
Seven people were taken to hospitals from the incident,
including two who were transferred to a trauma facility in
Spokane, Newport Hospital Records Manager Julie Lohman said. The
rest were treated and discharged.
One of the victims sent to Spokane underwent surgery and was
in critical condition on Wednesday, Sirevog said.
The building, about 100 yards (91 meters) long by 30 yards
(27 meters) wide, has been turned over to Zodiac officials, he
said.
The plant produces resin-impregnated honeycomb core and
composite panels used by numerous Zodiac facilities to make
aircraft lavatories, galleys and other structures, according to
two people familiar with its operations.
Zodiac, based in Plaisir, France, said in a statement that
it was investigating the cause. "Our first thoughts go to our
colleagues who have been injured," the company said.
Zodiac is a major global supplier of aircraft seats,
interiors and other components, and has come under scrutiny
recently for production problems at its cabin interiors and
seats factories in the U.S.
The problems caused delays in deliveries of Boeing and
Airbus jetliners, and prompted Zodiac to warn recently that its
profits would fall short of earlier targets.
The explosion stemmed from flammable chemical vapors that
ignited, authorities said. Sirevog said a "treater" machine used
to impregnate materials with resin was operating but another
machine to burn off the vapor appeared to be switched off or not
working, allowing vapor to build up.
There were about 15 people in the plant when the blast
occurred, he said, adding the injuries could have been greater.
"Everything close to where the blast occurred was
fractured," said Brian Schaeffer, assistant chief for the nearby
city of Spokane fire department. He described the blast as far
greater than explosions caused by natural gas leaks in homes.
"I've never seen that amount of force exerted on a structure
in my career" of more than two decades, he said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Cyril Almeyerhenzien
in Paris; Editing by Alan Crosby)