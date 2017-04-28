Saab expects talks to supply jets to Bulgaria to start within months
SOFIA, June 14 Sweden's Saab expects to enter into talks with Bulgaria in a few months to supply it with new Gripen fighter jets, a company executive said on Wednesday.
PARIS, April 28 France’s Zodiac Aerospace on Friday reaffirmed plans to combine with engine maker Safran and said chief executive Olivier Zarrouati had agreed to stay on "for a while" after offering his resignation to the board.
The aircraft seats maker announced the CEO's decision as it posted a fiscal first-half current operating loss of 12 million euros, strongly impacted by its aircraft interiors business, and forecast a 200-220 million euro current operating profit for 2016/17 as a whole. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Andrew Callus)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 14 German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said on Wednesday.
TEL AVIV, June 14 Six international companies and funds have made it to the second round of bidding for buyout group Permira's 61.3 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim, Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper said on Wednesday.