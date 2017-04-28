(Adds quote from partner Amouyal)
By Tim Hepher and Maiya Keidan
PARIS, April 28 Hedge fund TCI Fund Management
renewed pressure on France's Safran to suspend its bid
to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker
issued a second profit warning in as many months.
TCI has waged a public campaign to persuade Safran to cancel
its proposed $9 billion offer for Zodiac, saying it was
overpaying for a struggling company, a view underpinned by
Zodiac's posting of a first-half operating loss.
"These are disastrous results from Zodiac yet again...
Zodiac's business continues to implode with no sign of
recovery," TCI founder Christopher Hohn said in an emailed
statement.
"Zodiac is in serious financial difficulty and we think it
needs an emergency rights issue, which would cause the Zodiac
share price to fall substantially," he said, adding the
appointment of a new special board adviser was a distraction
from the company's problems.
TCI partner Jonathan Amouyal told Reuters by phone that
despite this, the fund was not ruling out a deal completely.
"They are paying a top price when the sea of uncertainty
could not be any higher... our advice is don't rush it."
"Do more work, let the dust settle, come back in six months'
time, in one year or two years once you have further conviction
in your capability to turn it around and then buy it but don't
pay a top price today on top of uncertainty," he said.
For its part, Safran on Friday said it would continue talks
with Zodiac despite the latter's profit warning.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus and Adrian
Croft)