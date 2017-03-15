US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, March 15 Zodiac Aerospace shares deepened losses on Wednesday on market talk that aero engine maker Safran could cut consider cutting the price of its bid following a new profit warning from troubled aircraft seats maker.
One trader at a broker specializing in special situations and mergers said the risk of seeing a price cut was now a likely scenario. A price cut would strengthen the likelihood of a successful outcome to the transaction as it would repel criticism from hedge fund TCI which believes Safran is overpaying.
Earlier on Wednesday TCI called for the chairman of Safran to be removed from his position unless he cancelled Safran's planned $9 billion takeover of Zodiac.
Following Zodiac's new warning, Safran reaffirmed its interest in acquiring the company but pledged to take new forecasts into account in takeover discussions.
Zodiac shares were last down more than 15 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez