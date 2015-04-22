(Recasts after analyst meeting, adds shares)

By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer

PARIS, April 22 Shares in France's Zodiac Aerospace jumped more than 10 percent as it set an end-year goal for erasing delays in the production of aircraft seats that have soured relations with planemakers and sharply reduced its first-half profits.

Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said the company had got to the root of problems in seat production as he set out in detail how the company had lost control of its factory processes, all of which had now been overhauled.

"We discovered too late the depth of a crisis that was beginning to affect us," Zarrouati told analysts, adding it had changed management and reporting systems.

Shares in Zodiac rose 11.1 percent to a one-month high of 34.4 euros, still below a peak close to 36 euros when it emerged last month that Airbus and Boeing had boosted their presence in Zodiac factories and were only offering its seats as an exemption to their normal catalogues.

Zodiac has been under growing private and public pressure from both planemakers over the delays.

Last week Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of Airbus Group's planemaking division, said in response to a question on Zodiac that the performance of cabin equipment suppliers was "becoming unacceptable".

Zarrouati said Zodiac had increased production capacity to 700 seats a day from 600 since last month and reduced the number of delayed seats by two thirds.

He expressed frustration with the problems that have beset the seats business for over a year, but said underlying demand was strong.

"We are fed up with this situation and have put in place a combat plan to deal with it," he said. "What we want is to reduce to zero the number of delayed seats; we are not quite there but we are making progress."

Current operating income fell to 177.7 million euros ($190.73 million) in the fiscal first half despite an already reported 16.2 percent jump in revenue.

Operating income in Aircraft Interiors, which includes seats, dropped to 22.6 million euros from 134.4 million a year earlier.

For the September-August financial year, Zodiac targeted current operating income "close to last year" and higher revenue.

In March, Zodiac warned operating income would be "significantly" impacted in its first half by delays.

But the fact that its outlook had not deteriorated encouraged investors.

"(This) seems reassuring and shows the difficulties are being tackled and that management has got the measure of this incident," Oddo Securities said. ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan and Louise Heavens)