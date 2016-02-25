PARIS Feb 25 Leaders of French aerospace supplier Zodiac Aerospace faced a barrage of analyst criticism on Thursday as the company suffered its biggest ever drop on the stock exchange after what a French bank called a "profit warning too far".

Shares in the supplier of aircraft interiors plunged 25.4 percent, wiping more than 1 billion euros off its value, after it issued its seventh profit warning in two years linked to delays in delivering aircraft seats.

As brokers posted a flurry of downgrades, several analysts issued their harshest verdicts yet on the management of family controlled Zodiac, which has repeatedly pledged to fix recurring problems of seat production at plants in the United States.

"The question of the CEO's credibility is becoming more and more relevant because Olivier Zarrouati repeated numerous times during the annual results presentation that he was determined not to disappoint the markets," said analyst Yan Derocles of Oddo Securities who downgraded the stock to Neutral.

On Wednesday, Zodiac Aerospace said it would not meet its 2016 goal of an operating margin close to 10 percent and that a recovery plan put in place to deal with the delays would take longer than the originally planned 18 months to work.

French bank Natixis, downgrading Zodiac to Reduce from Neutral, called it "a profit warning too far" and said it "shed light on the difficulty of catching up on several years of delays and particularly in a phase of rising output".

Zodiac Aerospace did not respond to requests for comment.

At the annual results briefing in January, Zarrouati said the company had listened to concerns about delays in production of cabin equipment and vowed to address the problem.

The pledge came two days after the head of Airbus, in an unusually direct criticism, accused Zodiac's management of being "in denial" about delays in seat production and announced it had thrown the French company off a new project.

Boeing has also voiced concerns about the delays, but the company has not until now faced such broad analyst criticism.

French brokerage Kepler Chevreux said on Thursday the credibility of Zodiac management was "acutely at stake"

"We have now reached the stage where management can only be judged on its results, not on its commitments," it said in a note, downgrading the stock to Reduce from Hold.

Of 14 brokerages, 7 recommend selling the stock.

In November, Zarrouati said he was committed to lifting the French company out of the crisis and dismissed any talk of his resignation, saying his future had already been resolved when he was re-appointed to a third four-year term the previous month.

Zodiac said on Wednesday the number of seats affected by delays had not worsened and reassured investors its banking covenants would not be affected. It said it would provide investors with a further update on March 15. (Additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Pawel Lapinski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)