UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 28 French aerospace cabins and systems maker Zodiac Aerospace posted 16.7 percent growth in fiscal first-half revenues to 1.829 billion euros.
On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 7.5 percent.
The company said full first-half results due on April 24 would show operating income growing more slowly than revenue due to the integration of UK-based seats activities and a decline in regional aviation.
For the full year, Zodiac confirmed a forecast for organic growth, which it did not quantify, citing increased air traffic and the ramp-up of new commercial aircraft programmes. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources