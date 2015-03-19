PARIS, March 19 France's Zodiac Aerospace warned on Thursday that its current operating income would be "significantly" impacted in the fiscal first half by difficulties in its Seats business.

Announcing total first-half revenue up 16.2 percent, the aerospace supplier said it would deliver revenue growth and benefit from recent currency swings in its full financial year ending on Aug. 31.

However, dealing with recent seat production problems had taken longer and cost more than expected, it said.

Zodiac estimated full-year current operating income could come in at a similar level to that of fiscal year 2013/2014.

On Wednesday, industry sources said Airbus and Boeing had stepped up pressure on Zodiac over persistent delays in the delivery of aircraft seats.

Zodiac's shares closed up 0.1 percent earlier at 33.15 euros after falling as much as 4.3 percent, repeating a decline seen on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)