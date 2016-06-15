PARIS, June 15 A French financial publication
reported on Wednesday that French aerospace group Safran
was preparing a bid for Zodiac Aerospace,
but a source familiar with the matter denied the report.
Shares in Zodiac Aerospace rose sharply in late afternoon
trading after Lettre de l'Expansion issued an email alert saying
Safran was "preparing to launch an offer for the Zodiac group".
The source familiar with the matter, speaking on condition
of anonymity, said, "There is nothing. This is wrong".
A Safran spokesperson declined to discuss the report, saying
it never commented on market rumours as a matter of policy.
