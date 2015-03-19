UPDATE 2-Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
March 19 Zodiac Aerospace Sa
* Says taking delays in seat production very seriously
* Zodiac ceo sees resolution of seat production problems by end of the 2014/15 financial year
* Zodiac ceo says has changed management of seats division
* Zodiac ceo says it has slowed sales activity to give priority to seat production, but business normal Further company coverage:
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
* Announced its intent to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2 million
* Dana breaks ground on new gear manufacturing facility in Europe