PARIS, Sept 19 France's Zodiac Aerospace said on Monday that revenues for the 2010-2011 fiscal year had grown 27.9 percent, driven by new acquisitions and growing demand for its cabin interiors and other equipment for aircraft.

The group also said in a trading update that it was sticking to its full-year current operating margin target of over 13 percent. Zodiac is due to publish its full annual results on Nov. 22.

Zodiac reported fiscal-year sales of 2.75 billion euros ($3.74 billion), up 27.9 percent from the previous year. Its three main divisions -- aerosafety, aircraft systems and cabin interiors -- all posted double-digit growth of between 12.3 percent and 39.2 percent. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)