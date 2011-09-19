PARIS, Sept 19 France's Zodiac Aerospace
said on Monday that revenues for the 2010-2011 fiscal
year had grown 27.9 percent, driven by new acquisitions and
growing demand for its cabin interiors and other equipment for
aircraft.
The group also said in a trading update that it was sticking
to its full-year current operating margin target of over 13
percent. Zodiac is due to publish its full annual results on
Nov. 22.
Zodiac reported fiscal-year sales of 2.75 billion euros
($3.74 billion), up 27.9 percent from the previous year. Its
three main divisions -- aerosafety, aircraft systems and cabin
interiors -- all posted double-digit growth of between 12.3
percent and 39.2 percent.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)