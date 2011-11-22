PARIS Nov 22 Zodiac Aerospace predicted a further rise in profitability for the current fiscal year as planemakers boost production, after posting 2010/11 profits slightly ahead of expectations on Tuesday.

The family-controlled company, which supplies aircraft systems, evacuation chutes and seats for Airbus and Boeing passenger jets, said comparable sales rose by an estimated 20 percent in the first quarter to end-November.

For the 12 months to end-August, the company reported a 60 percent rise in operating profit to 386 million euros for an operating margin of 14 percent. Net profit grew by the same amount to 238 million euros.

Zodiac had already reported a 28 percent rise in 2010/11 sales to 2.75 billion euros partly on the back of acquisitions, with revenue up 17.3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Zodiac bought German cabin interiors company Sell in 2010.

Analysts had on average expected full-year operating profit of 371 million euros, equating to an operating margin of 13.5 percent, and net profit of 237 million euros. Zodiac had targeted an operating margin of more than 13 percent.

The company's fiscal year runs from September to August.

