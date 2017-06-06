UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, June 6 Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday it had appointed Yann Delabriere as chairman of its executive board a fortnight after it accepted a 15 percent cut in a takeover offer from aero engine maker Safran to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Delabriere, 66, outgoing president of car parts maker Faurecia, will take his position on June 16, the French group said on Tuesday.
He will replace Olivier Zarrouati, who has held the top job at Zodiac since 2007, but who offered his resignation in April after the latest in a series of profit warnings.
Zodiac had asked Zarrouati to stay on for a time to help push through the deal.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources