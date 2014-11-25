(Corrects period in first paragraph to 2013-14 from 2014-15,
adds currency conversion in paragraph 2)
PARIS Nov 25 Zodiac Aerospace
predicted a gradual return towards "normal levels" of
profitability in the current fiscal year after posting lower
profits in the 2013-2014 fiscal year, hit by currencies and
production delays in galleys and aircraft seating.
The maker of aircraft cabin interiors and systems, which
fits jets made by Airbus and Boeing, posted
operating profit down 2.7 percent to 549 million euros ($681.9
million) in the financial year ended August 31. Its operating
margin shed 1.3 percentage points to 13.2 percent.
Zodiac, based near Paris, had warned in September that
measures taken to catch up on delayed deliveries would hurt its
margin even as full-year sales rose 7.2 percent.
Zodiac is betting on further growth in air travel and Chief
Executive Olivier Zarrouati voiced confidence in the strength of
the company's order book for the year ahead. "Our growth will
only depend on our capacity to produce," he said.
However, excess production costs, linked to the need to
adjust for recent bottlenecks, hurt the performance of aircraft
interiors in the second half of 2013/14 and will have some
impact on the first of the 2014/15 financial year, Zodiac said.
In a statement on Tuesday, Zodiac said its full-year net
income fell 4.4 percent to 354.4 million euros, ahead of the 440
million euro predicted by 11 analysts in Reuters poll.
Profits from the aircraft interiors division, which make up
55 percent of the French company's revenues, fell 13.4 percent
to 283.5 million euros in 2013/14.
The board plans to propose a dividend of 0.32 euros a share
for 2013/14, stable from 2012/13 when taking into consideration
a five-for-one share split carried out this year.
Zodiac carried out three acquisitions for a total 163
million euros, including that of in-flight entertainment company
TriaGnoSys and cabin interiors supplier Greenpoint Technologies.
The company plans to continue hunting for acquisitions but
will strive to remain financially disciplined, Zarrouati said.
Zodiac's net debt totaled 1.064 billion euros at the end of
August, up from 844 million euros a year earlier. It has hedged
73 percent of its 2014/15 dollar exposure at a rate of $1.28.
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Natalie Huet; Editing by Tim
Hepher and Leila Abboud)