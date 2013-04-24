PARIS, April 24 Zodiac Aerospace confirmed its forecast for a rise in full-year organic sales helped by growth in air travel and as planemakers ramp up commercial aircraft programmes.

The company posted a 6.5 percent rise in first-half current operating income to 238.3 million euros ($310 million) on Wednesday and a 7.5 percent like-for-like rise in sales to 1.83 billion. ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)