PARIS, March 15 Troubled French group Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday that its operating profit in the current year ending in August was likely to be unchanged from last year, as a result of its problems with meeting orders for airliner seats.

The company, which supplies both Airbus and Boeing , had said last month that it would not meet its 2016 goal of an operating margin close to 10 percent. It also said that a recovery plan put in place to deal with the delays would take longer than the originally forecast 18 months.

"The group anticipates current operating income for the 2015/2016 financial year to come in close to that of 2014/2015," Zodiac said in a statement. It reported a current operating income last year of 313.8 million euros.

The company's operating margin came in at 6.4 percent last year.

However, Zodiac also said on Tuesday its sales in its second quarter which ended last month were up 5.4 percent at 1.25 billion euros ($1.39 billion), while sales for the first half were up 7.1 percent on a reported basis, at 2.488.5 billion euros, although down 1.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.

The company said it still faced a delivery backlog on 300 seats, down from 500 in November.

At the annual results briefing in January, management said the company had listened to concerns about delays in production of cabin equipment and vowed to address the problem. ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Greg Mahlich)