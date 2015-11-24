PARIS Nov 24 The head of Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday he was committed to lifting the French company out of a crisis caused by delayed aircraft seat production and dismissed any talk of his resignation, saying his future had already been resolved.

Olivier Zarrouati, who was re-appointed to a third four-year term as head of the aircraft parts supplier last month, said he aimed to reduce the backlog of delayed seat deliveries to zero "as soon as possible" but declined to set a date.

Asked whether he would contemplate resigning if the company failed to recover from the delays which caused a fresh drop in its share price on Tuesday, Zarrouati told Reuters the board had resolved this question when he was re-appointed last month.

"The only thing I can add is that I have a mandate with a mission, which is to transform the group ... and I think you have seen today that all parts of the group are very active in executing this mission," he said after an analyst meeting.

Asked about wider concerns expressed by some suppliers about plans by leading planemakers to lift output of narrowbody jetliners, he said the proposals were "manageable". (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)