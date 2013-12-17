PARIS Dec 17 Zodiac Aerospace posted a 7.9 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, below market expectations, but reaffirmed its full-year financial targets.

The French aircraft parts maker, which supplies Airbus and Boeing, said revenue reached 982.5 million euros, held back by sluggish growth at its aero safety division and a decline in revenue from its seats.

One Paris-based trader said the market had given a consensus forecast of 1 billion euros.

Zodiac shares fell nearly 3 percent before the Paris stock market closed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Blaise Robinson; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)