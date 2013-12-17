UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 17 Zodiac Aerospace posted a 7.9 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, below market expectations, but reaffirmed its full-year financial targets.
The French aircraft parts maker, which supplies Airbus and Boeing, said revenue reached 982.5 million euros, held back by sluggish growth at its aero safety division and a decline in revenue from its seats.
One Paris-based trader said the market had given a consensus forecast of 1 billion euros.
Zodiac shares fell nearly 3 percent before the Paris stock market closed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Blaise Robinson; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources