PARIS Feb 17 Zodiac Aerospace said it plans to carry out a five-for-one share split to increase liquidity and make the stock more accessible to individual shareholders.

"The operation will be made at no cost nor action required for shareholders and won't have any impact on their rights," the aerospace supplier said in a statement on Monday.

The share split will take place after the market closes on Feb. 24, the company added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)