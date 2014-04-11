PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 10 Zoe's Kitchen Inc priced its initial public offering at $15 on Thursday, valuing the Mediterranean style restaurant chain at about $276 million.
Zoe's IPO raised $87.5 million from the offering, after its initial public offering of 5.83 million shares of common stock was priced at the upper-end of its expected price range.
The company earlier this week expected the IPO to be priced between $13 and $15 per share.
Birmingham, Alabama-based Zoe's Kitchen is selling all the shares in the offering.
Shares of the restaurant chain, which is expected to start trading on Friday, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ZOES."
Jefferies, Piper Jaffray and Baird are the lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.