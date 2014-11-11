BOSTON Nov 11 Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Holdings has taken a new position in animal health company Zoetis Inc a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Ackman's $18 billion hedge fund is known for making large bets and speculation that Pershing Square is in the market helped send the stock price up nearly 10 percent.

Ackman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Andrew Hay)