New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 13 Animal health products company Zoetis Inc appointed a second director to its board under its agreement with Bill Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management.
Zoetis said on Monday that it added Actavis Plc Executive Chairman and former chief executive Paul Bisaro to its board. (1.usa.gov/1amTPyQ)
Zoetis had appointed William Doyle, a Pershing Square partner, to its board in February.
With the addition of Bisaro, the company's board will expand to 11 directors. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.