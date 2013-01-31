BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
(Corrects ticker symbol and exchange identifier to read FB.O, not FB.N)
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc's animal health subsidiary Zoetis raised $2.2 billion in its public offering on Thursday, becoming the largest IPO from a U.S. company since Facebook.
Madison, New Jersey-based Zoetis, which priced 86.1 million shares at $26, is now valued at around $13 billion. Shares of the company, which sells an array of products for livestock and companion animals, were expected to price at a range of $22 to $25.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran)
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.