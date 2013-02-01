Feb 1 Shares of Pfizer Inc's animal health subsidiary Zoetis Inc rose 21 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday.

Shares opened at $31.50 after the Madison, New Jersey-based company raised $2.2 billion in the largest initial public offering from a U.S. firm since Facebook Inc.

Zoetis shares priced at $26, above their expected range of $22 to $25. (Reporting By Olivia Oran)