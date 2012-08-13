* JPMorgan, BofA Merrill, Morgan Stanley to underwrite
* Pfizer to own 100 pct of outstanding Class B common stock
Aug 13 Pfizer Inc's animal health unit
Zoetis Inc filed for a $100 million initial public offering as
the largest U.S. drugmaker narrows the focus on its core
prescription drug business.
Pfizer, which bought U.S. rival Wyeth for $67 billion in
late 2009 to bolster its array of medicines, has developed few
big-selling drugs of its own since impotence-treatment Viagra
was introduced in 1998.
The company has been cutting costs across its business,
including paring research spending, as its blockbuster drugs
like cholesterol fighter Lipitor face increased competition from
cheaper generics.
To bring the focus back on its core business, the company
recently agreed to sell its baby formula business to Nestle SA
for $11.85 billion and sold its Capsugel unit, the
world's largest maker of hard capsules, to private equity firm
KKR & Co for nearly $2.38 billion last year.
Pfizer said in June that it planned to separate its animal
health unit, which sells medicines, vaccines and other products
for livestock and pets, into a standalone company. The business,
with revenue of $4.2 billion last year, has more than 9,000
employees.
Zoetis competes with the animal health businesses of Merck &
Co, Eli Lilly and Co, Sanofi SA, and
Novartis AG.
The company sells products across five major categories,
with livestock products representing about 66 percent of its
revenue.
Zoetis makes Palladia, the first drug to be approved by the
FDA for treating cancer in dogs, and has developed the first
swine vaccine for pandemic H1N1 Influenza Virus in the United
States.
IPO TERMS
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Zoetis said Pfizer will exchange Class A shares of
the unit for its debt held by certain of its debtholders, who in
turn will sell it through the offering.
Pfizer and Zoetis will not receive any proceeds from the
offering of the Class A shares, but the parent company will own
100 percent of Zoetis' outstanding Class B stock.
Both Class A and Class B shareholders are entitled to one
vote per share on all matters except the election of directors
where Class B shareholders will get 10 voting rights.
Pfizer expects to divest up to 20 percent of its stake in
the IPO.
JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley will
underwrite the offering.
Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read had said the company was
targeting the completion of the IPO in the first half of 2013,
giving it more options to fully separate the business.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price. The company did not
disclose the ticker symbol and exchange it planned to list its
shares on.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.