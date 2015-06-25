BRIEF-Hydropothecary Corp receives license to sell cannabis oil
* The Hydropothecary Corporation receives license to sell cannabis oil
June 25 Canada-based drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has approached to buy Zoetis Inc, an animal-health company, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Zoetis, spun off from Pfizer Inc in 2013, was valued at $24.85 billion as of Thursday's close, according to Thomson Reuters data.
It was not clear what Zoetis's reaction to the approach was, if any, or whether it was open to a sale, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1fGK2qC)
Valeant spokeswoman Laurie Little declined to comment. Zoetis was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is expected to start after the European summer.