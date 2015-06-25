(Adds details, shares)
June 25 Canada-based drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc has
approached to buy Zoetis Inc, an animal-health company,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
Shares of Zoetis, whose pipeline includes medicines and
vaccines for pets and livestock, were up 2 percent at $56.65 in
extended trading.
The company, spun off from Pfizer Inc in 2013, was
valued at $24.85 billion as of Thursday's close, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Both Valeant and Zoetis spokesperson declined to comment.
It was not clear what Zoetis's reaction to the preliminary
approach was, if any, or whether it was open to a sale, the
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1fGK2qC)
Zoetis, the world's largest animal-health company, has been
cutting costs and said last month it planned to cut up to a
quarter of its workforce and exit nearly 40 percent of its
manufacturing plants.
The decision came a month after Bill Ackman's Pershing
Square, Zoetis's biggest shareholder, and Sachem Head Group
seated their second nominee on the company's 11-member board in
exchange for not soliciting takeover offers.
Valeant, which lost a bid to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc
in November, is often criticized for a growth plan that
is driven by acquisitions and cost-cutting.
Shares of Laval, Quebec-based Valeant closed at C$287.79 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange, after rising 73 percent this year;
while Zoetis shares closed at $55.38 on the NYSE on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)