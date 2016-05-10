May 10 Billionaire investor William Ackman's
Pershing Square now holds a 5 percent stake in Zoetis Inc
after the hedge fund sold about $800 million worth of
shares in the animal health company, according to a regulatory
filing.
Ackman sold 16.85 million Zoetis shares at an average price
of $46.55 each, the filing showed on Tuesday.
The fund had reported an 8.6 percent stake in the company in
a filing on April 22.
Zoetis, which was spun off from Pfizer Inc in 2013,
reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit last
week.
Pershing Square was a top industry performer in 2014, when
it delivered a 40 percent return. But more recently it has been
close to the bottom, losing 20 percent last year.
