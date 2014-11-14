Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
Nov 14 Zoetis Inc adopted a poison pill, three days after activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Holdings revealed a stake in the animal health company.
Zoetis set the trigger for the poison pill at 15 percent.
The rights plan is set to expire on Nov. 16, 2015, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Ackman said his hedge fund had picked up an 8.5 percent stake in Zoetis, along with Sachem Head Capital, which owned 1.6 percent stake separately.
As of Tuesday, Ackman's stake was worth $1.54 billion.
Shares of Zoetis, which have gained 7 percent since Ackman's stake was announced, closed at $43.14 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources