BRIEF-Mic reports qtrly earnings per share $0.89
* MIC reports 2016 financial results in line with guidance, increases dividend
NEW YORK Dec 10 Zogenix Inc : * Drops 42 percent to $1.37 in premarket after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts on Friday voted against recommending the company's Zohydro painkiller for approval
* MIC reports 2016 financial results in line with guidance, increases dividend
* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes
* Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results