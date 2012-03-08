* Sees 2012 rev of $45.5-$48.5 mln vs est $64.9 mln

* Shares fall 16 pct in aftermarket trade

March 8 Specialty pharmaceutical company Zogenix Inc posted a wider-than-expected loss, hurt by a decline in sales of its acute treatment for migraine and cluster headache, and forecast full-year revenue below analysts' estimates.

Shares of the company were down 16 percent in extended trade.

For 2012, the company expects to post revenue of $45.5 million to $48.5 million, compared with analysts estimate of $64.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For October-December, the company's loss widened to $23.7 million, or 36 cents a share, from $2.1 million, or 17 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenues fell 10 percent to $7.9 million. Sales of its headache treatment SUMAVEL DosePro fell 25 percent to $5.4 million in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 34 cents a share, on revenue of $10.03 million.

Zogenix shares fell to $2.10 in aftermarket trade. They closed at $2.49 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)