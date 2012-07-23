MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
* Expects Q2 rev $7.9 mln to $8.4 mln vs est $9.01 mln
* Shares down 13 pct after market
July 23 Zogenix Inc estimated second-quarter net revenue below market expectations, sending its shares down 13 percent after the bell.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it expects revenue to be in the range of $7.9 million to $8.4 million for the second quarter.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Zogenix also said it did not receive any contract revenue for the second quarter due to the termination of a co-promotion agreement for its acute migraine treatment with the U.S. subsidiary of Astellas Pharma.
The company earned contract revenue of $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2012 including milestone payments from Astellas. It received contract revenue of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2011.
Shares of the San Diego, California-based company were trading at $1.85 after the bell. They closed at $2.12 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.