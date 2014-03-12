March 12 Shares of Zogenix Inc fell 14
percent after Purdue Pharma LP said it was moving ahead with an
abuse-resistant rival to Zogenix's much-criticised painkiller.
Zogenix's drug, Zohydro, has recently faced heavy opposition
from addiction experts and physicians who alleged that the drug
could be lethal to new patients and children and was not safer
than other current pain drugs.
Purdue Pharma's drug and Zohydro contain hydrocodone, which
belongs to a widely used class of pain drugs known as opioids.
Opioids are extensively abused and pose a huge concern for
health regulators. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
already adopted measures to curb painkiller abuses, including a
recommendation to tighten restrictions on products that contain
hydrocodone.
An abuse-resistant version of hydrocodone can thus find
greater acceptability with regulators, physicians and patients.
Purdue Pharma's drug is difficult to abuse through snorting
and injecting.
Purdue Pharma said a late-stage trial of its drug showed
the treatment significantly reduced chronic low back pain
compared with a placebo.
The company plans to file a marketing application with the
FDA later this year, it said.
Zogenix's shares fell 64 cents to $3.90 in early trading on
the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)