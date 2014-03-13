By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, March 13 The head of the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration on Thursday defended the agency's
approval of Zohydro, a powerful prescription opioid made by
Zogenix Inc, saying it offers a "unique" option to
treat pain despite concerns about potential abuse.
The FDA's approval of the drug has drawn a flood of
criticism, including protests from the attorneys general of 28
states as well as dozens of groups representing doctors and
addiction treatment specialists who are concerned that Zohydro
will set off a wave of addiction similar to problems with the
original form of OxyContin, another opioid.
These critics have petitioned the FDA to consider pulling
the drug's marketing approval.
FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg, testifying at a Senate
hearing, acknowledged that Zohydro is "a powerful drug" but said
"...that if appropriately used, it serves an important and
unique niche with respect to pain medication and it meets the
standards for safety and efficacy."
Her comments to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and
Pensions Committee come barely a week after Zogenix said it was
making the painkiller available at "select pharmacies" following
the drug's FDA approval in October.
In approving the drug, the FDA overruled its panel of
outside advisers, who had recommended against approval, citing
safety concerns about the potential for abuse.
Shares of Zogenix rose more than 5 percent after Hamburg's
comments, before slightly paring gains to close up 4.6 percent
at $3.67 on the Nasdaq.
In her comments at Thursday's hearing, Hamburg said the FDA,
in approving Zohydro, recognized "...its addiction potential
and understanding, of course, the broader context of the serious
problem of opioid medication abuse and misuse in this country."
Zogenix last week, in its statement on quarterly results,
said it is "taking a measured approach to commercialization."
Representatives for Zogenix told Reuters on Thursday that the
company had no further comment.
A recent study of government data found that, on average,
more than 12 million people age 12 and older were estimated to
have used prescription opioids at least once a year to get high.
Senators at the committee's hearing echoed worries about
abuse, noting the Zohydro is not made in a way to thwart
crushing or chewing of such drugs to get a high.
"The concern that I think a number of us have ... (are)
about the implications of allowing this new product on the
market without these abuse deterrent properties," said Senator
Robert Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania on the panel.
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose state has been
particularly hard-hit by prescription drug abuse, earlier this
week called on U.S. Health and Human Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
to overturn the FDA's approval.
"Americans are abusing, and (in) many cases dying, at an
alarming rate from highly addictive pain medicine, and it is
shameful that the FDA would ignore its own experts to approve
this drug," Manchin said in a statement after the hearing. He
later introduced legislation that would ban Zohydro.
Hamburg said unlike other approved hydrocodone drugs,
Zohydro does not contain acetaminophen, which can be toxic to
the liver. She also said other factors, including doctors'
prescribing practices, play a role in drug abuse.
Abuse of OxyContin became so widespread that manufacturer
Purdue Pharma changed its formula in 2010 so that the drug could
not be injected or snorted as easily. On Wednesday, Purdue said
it was moving ahead with an abuse-resistant rival to Zohydro.
Zogenix last week also said it is making progress on another
version of Zohydro to deter abuse.
"I would love if we had abuse-deterrent formulations that
were actually meaningful and effective at deterring abuse in all
instances. We are moving in that direction," Hamburg told
lawmakers. "Right now, unfortunately, the technology is poor."
She added that the FDA is working on guidelines to help
manufacturers come up with more effective abuse deterrents but
gave no timeline for when the guidelines would be finalized.
Developing more non-opioid pain drugs could also help
prevent misuse, she said.
"Acute and chronic pain needs to be treated. Opiates are
very effective for acute pain, less effective for chronic pain,
but we don't have a lot of good alternatives at the present
time," she told the Senate panel.
Hamburg also said more attention needs to be paid to the
overdose-reversal medication called naloxone, which could save
more lives if it was easier to use and more widely available.
The FDA is urging drugmakers to develop other forms of the
injectable drug such as a nasal spray or an automatically
injectable version, she added and has been encouraged by their
response, she said.