(Follows alerts)

* Q4 EPS $0.52 vs est $0.49

* Rev up 26 pct to $151.9 mln

Nov 15 Resuscitation devices-maker Zoll Medical Corp posted quarterly results above market estimates, helped by higher sales of its LifeVest wearable automatic defibrillator and increased revenue in North America.

Revenue from LifeVest, which gives electric shocks to the heart to restore its normal rhythm in patients who have suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and accounts for more than a fifth of the company's sales, rose 52 percent to $32.1 million.

Fourth-quarter net income rose $11.9 million, or 52 cents per share, from $7.22 million, or 33 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $151.9 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 49 cents per share on a revenue of $142.02 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales to the North American market rose 27 percent to $113.9 million.

Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Zoll's shares, which have lost almost half their value since touching a year-high of $70.82 on August 1, closed at $35.66 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)