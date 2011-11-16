(Follows alerts)
* Q4 EPS $0.52 vs est $0.49
* Rev up 26 pct to $151.9 mln
Nov 15 Resuscitation devices-maker Zoll
Medical Corp posted quarterly results above market
estimates, helped by higher sales of its LifeVest wearable
automatic defibrillator and increased revenue in North America.
Revenue from LifeVest, which gives electric shocks to the
heart to restore its normal rhythm in patients who have suffered
a sudden cardiac arrest and accounts for more than a fifth of
the company's sales, rose 52 percent to $32.1 million.
Fourth-quarter net income rose $11.9 million, or 52 cents
per share, from $7.22 million, or 33 cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $151.9 million.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 49 cents per
share on a revenue of $142.02 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales to the North American market rose 27 percent to $113.9
million.
Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Zoll's shares, which have
lost almost half their value since touching a year-high of
$70.82 on August 1, closed at $35.66 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)